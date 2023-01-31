Adani debts enter spotlight as dollar bond coupon deadlines loom

But Hindenburg’s report last week alleging “accounting fraud" along with its short position in Adani’s US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives has put the debt in the spotlight. Some of the notes have fallen to distressed levels below 70 cents on the dollar that generally show mounting concern about creditworthiness. The securities extended declines Monday after a rebuttal by the Indian conglomerate and as Hindenburg followed with its own response.