Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flowerr will coach the team for the inaugural season of the ILT20 that will take place between January and February 2023
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of Adani group, Tuesday announced the name of its team in UAE International League T20 as 'Gulf Giants’ and hired former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as head coach for the inaugural season that will take place between January and February 2023.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of Adani group, Tuesday announced the name of its team in UAE International League T20 as 'Gulf Giants’ and hired former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as head coach for the inaugural season that will take place between January and February 2023.
Through Gulf Giants, Adani Sportsline aims to engage and connect with cricket fans worldwide at the UAE ILT20.
Through Gulf Giants, Adani Sportsline aims to engage and connect with cricket fans worldwide at the UAE ILT20.
Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was also the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was also the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Flower has previously coached the national teams, England and Afghanistan, as well as franchise teams such as Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).
Flower has previously coached the national teams, England and Afghanistan, as well as franchise teams such as Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).
"It's exciting to be a part of any of the big franchise tournaments, and the ILT20 has big plans to be a major franchise tournament. As leaders, our job is to serve the players as best we can, and this principle is very important to me," said Flower.
"It's exciting to be a part of any of the big franchise tournaments, and the ILT20 has big plans to be a major franchise tournament. As leaders, our job is to serve the players as best we can, and this principle is very important to me," said Flower.
We welcome Andy Flower as Head Coach at Gulf Giants," said Satyam Trivedi, Adani Sportsline. “We are confident that Andy will contribute to thedevelopment and mentoring of a cohesive team. I am confident that he will also help to align our players with our vision of connecting and engaging with global cricket fans from all over the world."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We welcome Andy Flower as Head Coach at Gulf Giants," said Satyam Trivedi, Adani Sportsline. “We are confident that Andy will contribute to thedevelopment and mentoring of a cohesive team. I am confident that he will also help to align our players with our vision of connecting and engaging with global cricket fans from all over the world."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani Sportsline engages with fans through popular Indian leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League, the Big Bout Boxing League, and the Ultimate Kho Kho League under this brand.
Adani Sportsline engages with fans through popular Indian leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League, the Big Bout Boxing League, and the Ultimate Kho Kho League under this brand.
The golden falcon in the logo of Gulf Giants is the national bird of the UAE and is regarded as a powerful symbol of strength. To maintain the uniformity of the team’s identity, the logo's colours are drawn from the Giants team family i.e Gujarat Giants. And the word 'Gulf' in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played.
The golden falcon in the logo of Gulf Giants is the national bird of the UAE and is regarded as a powerful symbol of strength. To maintain the uniformity of the team’s identity, the logo's colours are drawn from the Giants team family i.e Gujarat Giants. And the word 'Gulf' in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played.