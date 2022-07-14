Adani Ports seal Israel's Haifa Port bid with Gadot for $1.18 billion2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 10:01 PM IST
As per the deal, Adani will have a majority 70 per cent stake and Gadot will hold the remaining per cent.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm Adani Ports on 14 July won the tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port along with it business local partner chemical and logistics group Gadot. This is a major trade hub on the country's Mediterranean coast.