Adaptation finance for global south should be doubled by 2025: COP28 President

New Delhi: COP28 President Designate Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has called for adaptation finance for the ‘Global South’ to be doubled to $40 billion annually by 2025, to enable the progress towards net zero.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, he said that that climate finance needs to be more affordable and accessible.
In his first speech since being appointed as COP President-Designate, Al Jaber emphasized the need for an inclusive, action-oriented approach to transform systems and accelerate trajectories in the fight against climate change.
“We don’t need to wait for the Global Stocktake to know what it will say. We are way off track. The world is playing catchup when it comes to the key Paris goal of holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees. And the hard reality is that in order to achieve this goal, global emissions must fall 43% by 2030," Al Jaber said.
The COP28 President Designate noted that the UAE is the host country of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first in the region to commit to the Paris Agreement, the first in the region to submit a Nationally Determined Contribution, and the first to set out a roadmap to net zero.
“Today, over 70 percent of our economy is generated outside the oil and gas sector. And as the CEO of ADNOC and the founding CEO and Chairman of Masdar, I will continue to follow our leadership’s vision and guidance in making today’s energy cleaner, while advancing and investing in the clean energies of tomorrow. And we will use our experience, our ambition and deep network of partnerships to inform our approach to COP28," he said.
“We want COP28 to transform systems and accelerate 2030 trajectories through game-changing partnerships, solutions, and outcomes. We want it to be a COP of Solidarity that bridges the Global North and South, and includes public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.
