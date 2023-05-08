ADB advises Pakistan to provide targeted subsidies, enhance tax-to-GDP ratio1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:17 AM IST
ADB has predicted that Pakistan's economy will grow at just 0.6% this year, which will witness a drop from last year's 6% growth
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has advised Pakistan to provide targeted subsidies and increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to address uncertain economic situations and steer the economy toward a sustainable growth trajectory.
