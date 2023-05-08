The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has advised Pakistan to provide targeted subsidies and increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to address uncertain economic situations and steer the economy toward a sustainable growth trajectory.

The multilateral development bank stressed the importance of targeted subsidies to reduce inflationary pressure on people and the effective mobilization of domestic resources to help improve Pakistan's economy.

ADB has predicted that Pakistan's economy will grow at just 0.6% this year, which will witness a drop from last year's 6% growth.

ADB Director General, Central and West Asia Department Yevgeniy Zhukov and Country Director Pakistan Resident Mission Yong Ye emphasised strengthening the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and making this package more affordable for Pakistan by reaching only those people who needed assistance.

Zhukov said the ADB was engaged with the BISP since 2016 and has provided assistance of $600 million since 2021 in the health and education sectors.

Zhukov said that Pakistan should improve revenue collection as it has one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios standing at only 10%.

Zhukov stressed that there was a need to improve the public sector governance and carry out the reform process seriously in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is preparing to discuss Pakistan's budget plans for the coming financial year as part of a process to unlock a crucial financing injection.

Since February, formal talks resumed between Pakistan and the IMF for the completion of the ninth review of the lender's stalled $6.5 billion funding programme.

The IMF deal is crucial for tackling Pakistan's severe balance-of-payments crisis, and avoiding default and potentially difficult debt restructuring.