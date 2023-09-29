ADB approves reforms to unlock $100 billion new funding capacity
The expansion of available funds will be further leveraged through mobilising private and domestic capital to tackle various crises, ADB said in a statement
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said that it has approved capital management reforms that will unlock about $100 billion in new funding capacity over the next decade to address major Asian crises including climate change.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message