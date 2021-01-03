Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Aden airport re-opens days after deadly Yemen attack
A man walks to the airport building in Yemen's southern city of Aden

Aden airport re-opens days after deadly Yemen attack

2 min read . 11:38 PM IST AFP

  • A plane of the national carrier Yemenia from Khartoum was the first to land Sunday as services resumed
  • No side has yet claimed the attack but Yemeni government officials were quick to blame northern-based Huthi rebels

The airport of Yemen's second city Aden re-opened Sunday, days after 26 people were killed there in deadly blasts apparently targeting the country's new government.

The airport of Yemen's second city Aden re-opened Sunday, days after 26 people were killed there in deadly blasts apparently targeting the country's new government.

A plane of the national carrier Yemenia from Khartoum was the first to land Sunday as services resumed after Wednesday's explosions which occurred as cabinet minister arrived from Saudi Arabia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bengaluru: Indian Railways to start train service connecting international airport with city. Check timings

2 min read . 11:38 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST

Hard work paying off: BMC commissioner after Mumbai reports only 3 new Covid deaths

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

A plane of the national carrier Yemenia from Khartoum was the first to land Sunday as services resumed after Wednesday's explosions which occurred as cabinet minister arrived from Saudi Arabia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bengaluru: Indian Railways to start train service connecting international airport with city. Check timings

2 min read . 11:38 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST

Hard work paying off: BMC commissioner after Mumbai reports only 3 new Covid deaths

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

No side has yet claimed the attack but Yemeni government officials were quick to blame northern-based Huthi rebels.

AFP video footage on Sunday showed the airport building cleared of the broken glass and rubble the two blasts had caused.

"The airport is back up and running and things are going very smoothly," airport spokesman Adel Hamran told AFP.

Those killed Wednesday included three International Committee for the Red Cross staffers and a minister's aide. No ministers were harmed.

AFP footage on Wednesday showed what appears to be a missile strike followed by a ball of intense flames, in part of the airport which moments before had been packed with crowds.

The Huthis seized Yemen's northern capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led intervention the following year.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have since been killed and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Yemen's new government was formed under a Riyadh-sponsored power-sharing agreement between ministers loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

Both are technically fighting the Huthis, but the STC has sought to restore South Yemen's independence from the north after they were unified in 1990.

Secessionists and forces loyal to the central government have sporadically clashed in and around Aden.

The cabinet had arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Hadi in Saudi Arabia.

It convened for the first time in Aden the day after the attack, holding a moment of silence for those killed in the attack.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.