ADIA Nears Buying $500 Million Stake in India’s Lenskart1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is nearing a deal to acquire a stake in Indian eyewear startup Lenskart Solutions Pvt. for about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is nearing a deal to acquire a stake in Indian eyewear startup Lenskart Solutions Pvt. for about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×