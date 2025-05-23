Adidas confirms data breach, customer contact details accessed via third-party vendor

Global sportswear brand Adidas has confirmed a data breach involving consumer information accessed through a third-party customer service provider. The company clarified that no passwords or payment card details were compromised in the incident.

In a statement released on Friday, the German multinational revealed that an unauthorised external party had accessed customer contact details stored with an external service vendor. The breach affects consumers who previously reached out to Adidas' customer service team.

“We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts,” the company said.

Adidas is now in the process of notifying individuals whose data may have been exposed. The company reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer privacy and maintaining robust security measures.

The compromised data is understood to include personal contact information, though Adidas did not disclose the number of affected customers.

Meanwhile, in a similar kind of news, As generative AI (GenAI) continues to disrupt industries, around 70 per cent of Indian organisations now see its rapid evolution as the most pressing security challenge, according to a recent survey by Thales, a global leader in digital security. Other major concerns include the integrity (66 per cent) and trustworthiness (55 per cent) of GenAI systems.

The insights come from the2025 Thales Data Threat Report, which delves into key trends and threats in data security. The report highlights how GenAI's dependence on large volumes of high-quality and often sensitive data, used in tasks like training, inference, and content creation has amplified the stakes for data protection.

The findings are based on a global survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 451 Research unit, which collected responses from over 3,100 IT and security professionals spanning 20 countries and 15 industry sectors.