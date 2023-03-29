Adidas drops opposition to Black Lives Matter's three-stripe design within 48 hours2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Adidas had told the trademark office in a Monday filing that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's yellow-stripe design so closely resembles its own famous three-stripe mark that it is 'likely to cause confusion'
Sportswear maker Adidas AG on Wednesday retracted its opposition to Black Lives Matter's three stripe design, only forty eight hours after registering their complaint with the US Trademark agency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×