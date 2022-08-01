Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Adolf Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for USD 1.1 million

Adolf Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for USD 1.1 million

Historians consider Hitler one of history’s most charismatic leaders who used campaigns and propaganda to devastating effect. 
08:00 AM IST

Adolf Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for USD 1.1 million, Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale citing it of no historical value

A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for USD 1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions."

Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

