Adult pacifiers get popular to ease anxiety, giving ‘sense of safety’; experts believe this is not ‘real solution’

In China, adult pacifiers have become popular as tools to ease anxiety and help with sleep. Online shops say they sell over 2,000 pieces each month.

These dummies are larger than baby ones and cost between 10 and 500 yuan ( ₹122 to ₹6,000). Sellers claim they reduce stress, improve sleep and even help people stop smoking. Some also say they support better breathing, the South China Morning Post reported.

The pacifiers come with transparent nipples and colourful shields. Buyers have shared positive reviews online.

“It is high quality, soft, and I feel comfortable sucking it. It does not impede my breathing,” SCMP quoted one customer as saying.

“It is amazing in helping me quit smoking. It gives me psychological comfort and makes me not so fidgety during my smoke cessation periods,” posted another customer.

Another person mentioned how it brought back a childhood-like feeling of safety. “I feel I am indulged in a sense of safety from childhood,” the customer said.

Expecter worried about mental impact However, experts are worried about the mental impact of adults using baby-like items for comfort. Many fear it might reveal deeper emotional issues.

Dentist Tang Caomin warned that using them for long hours daily could harm the mouth. It may cause pain while chewing and make it hard to open the mouth properly.

“By sucking the dummy for more than three hours a day, the position of your teeth might change after a year,” Tang told the publication.

There’s also a risk of parts getting stuck in the throat while sleeping. According to psychologist Zhang Mo, these pacifiers might show that people’s emotional needs aren’t being met.

“The real solution is not to treat themselves as a child, but to face the challenge directly and to solve it,” she said.

The trend has sparked a huge debate on Chinese social media. One platform saw over 60 million views on this topic.