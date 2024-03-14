‘Adult toddler’ Elon Musk gets irritated by journalist's questions, cancels Twitter deal with The Don Lemon Show
Elon Musk invited journalist Don Lemon to host a show on X but later cancelled the agreement after a ‘tense’ interview, where he did not like the questions.
US journalist Don Lemon shared insights into his “tense" interaction with Elon Musk. Initially, Musk invited Lemon to host a new show on X (formerly Twitter), promising full support.
While calling Musk “adult toddler", she said, “The much touted multi-million-dollar deal was a pricey effort to attract high profile media creators to X. Not so much when perpetually aggrieved billionaires in desperate need for constant affirmation run the place. So much for free speech."
Musk defends himself
Musk posted on X that Lemon was welcome to monetise on the micro-blogging platform “just like everyone else".
“What we aren’t going to do is guarantee minimum payments to him, as he was demanding, which would be going beyond everyone else!" Musk added.
Musk critiqued Lemon's approach as a mere extension of CNN on social media, lacking authenticity. While using an emoticon for “Lemon", Musk said the journalist was trying to “rehash the dying CNN business model".
