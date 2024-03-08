Adults in this US state can now carry guns openly after governor approves new law
Gun rights supporters have pushed for the law for nearly a decade, first allowing open carry for people who took the training to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon
COLUMBIA, S.C.: Any adult who can legally own a gun can now carry one openly in South Carolina after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Thursday, just a day after it received final legislative approval.
