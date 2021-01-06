Advantage Biden as Democrats poised for Senate control

Democrats were poised to take control of the US Senate on Wednesday after high turnout among Black voters boosted their candidates in two runoff elections in Georgia.

Challenger Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler to take one of the two seats. The race between Jon Ossoff and one-term Senator David Perdue was still too close to call, but Ossoff was leading by more than 16,000 votes and claimed victory.

The two wins were a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s incessant claims of voter fraud in the November election in Georgia, which he lost narrowly to President-elect Joe Biden. Republican turnout didn’t keep up with Democratic enthusiasm. In a video statement, Ossoff, 33, spoke as if he were headed to Washington, though no one had called his race.

“I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election," he said. “Whether you were for me or against me, I will be for you in the US Senate."

To secure control of the chamber, Democrats need to win both seats, which would split the Senate 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

The AP VoteCast survey of more than 2,700 verified Georgia voters found that Black voters made up 32% of the electorate — more than the 29% they were in November. And those voters opted overwhelmingly for the Democrats, by margins of 93% or more. Of the 115,000 voters who voted in the run-off but skipped the November election, 40% were African-American, according to the Democratic voter data firm TargetSmart.

Warnock, 51, is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the position once held by Martin Luther King Jr. He will become Georgia’s first Black US senator. “This is a wonderful day here in Georgia and I believe in America. I am an iteration and an example of the American dream," Warnock told CNN on Wednesday.

Senate control, paired with the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, would give Biden a unified US government, smoothing the path for his nominees and allowing him to implement major pieces of his agenda. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who stands to replace Mitch McConnell as majority leader if Ossoff’s race is called in his favour, issued a statement calling it “a brand new day."

“For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the US Senate—and that will be very good for the American people," Schumer said, noting that the country was enduring “one of the greatest crises we’ve ever faced."

Benchmark 10-year US treasury yields rose past 1% for the first time since March and S&P 500 futures fell as traders evaluated the implications of a potential Democratic control of the Senate.

