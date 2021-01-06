Advantage Biden as Democrats poised for Senate control

The AP VoteCast survey of more than 2,700 verified Georgia voters found that Black voters made up 32% of the electorate — more than the 29% they were in November. And those voters opted overwhelmingly for the Democrats, by margins of 93% or more. Of the 115,000 voters who voted in the run-off but skipped the November election, 40% were African-American, according to the Democratic voter data firm TargetSmart.