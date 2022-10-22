The latest developments are because of Liz Truss’ resignation as the UK prime minister. October 20 marked the end of Truss’ time in office. The shortest-serving British prime minister in history will be paid £115,000 (over ₹1 crore) every year from the taxpayer’s money for the rest of her life. She was forced to quit after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.