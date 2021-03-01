Advocates back legislative effort to legalize marijuana in New York

Advocates back legislative effort to legalize marijuana in New York4 min read . 01:20 PM IST
- The bill is preferred to the framework included as part of the governor’s proposed budget
Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in New York are putting their weight behind a bill in the state legislature, saying they prefer it to the competing framework that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has included as part of his proposed $193 billion budget.
Associations representing growers and medical marijuana companies that operate in the state as well as the Drug Policy Alliance, which supports legalizing the drug for social-justice reasons, issued a rare joint statement in support of the pending Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or MRTA.
