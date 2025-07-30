Aerial footage shows Tsunami waves swamping Russia’s Severo-Kurilsk post 8.8 Earthquake| Video

Dramatic drone footage has captured the moment tsunami waves inundated Severo-Kurilsk, a key settlement in Russia’s Kuril Islands, following a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday.

According to regional Governor Valery Limarenko, residents in the affected area were safely evacuated to higher ground, with emergency services monitoring the situation for potential repeat waves. While buildings sustained damage and vehicles swayed during the tremors in nearby Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, power outages and mobile network disruptions were also reported.

Citing the regional Health Ministry, Russian news agencies said several people sought medical attention, but no serious injuries have been reported so far.

A video aired by Russian state media showed flooding and significant coastal damage as tsunami waves struck Severo-Kurilsk. The footage, now widely shared online, highlights the force of the waves as they pushed inland shortly after the quake.

Wednesday’s quake is among the strongest recorded globally in recent years, comparable to the 2011 Japan earthquake that triggered a devastating tsunami and nuclear disaster. Only a few quakes stronger than this have ever been documented worldwide.

The tsunami warnings also triggered transport disruptions in Japan. According to ferry and railway operators, services connecting Hokkaido and Aomori as well as routes between Tokyo and nearby islands were either suspended or delayed. Sendai Airport temporarily shut its runway as a precaution.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 50 cm (1.6 feet) tsunami at Ishinomaki port in northern Japan — the highest wave observed in the region following the quake.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals residing on the US West Coast, including California and Hawaii, have been urged by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to remain on high alert following the powerful earthquake in Russia.