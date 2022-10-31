Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting November 2

Aeroflot will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft from Moscow to Goa every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering 268 seats in business class and 28 seats in economy
Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, announced on Monday that it will begin operating flights to Goa from Moscow on November 2.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, announced on Monday that it will begin operating flights to Goa from Moscow on November 2.
An Airbus A330 currently serves the airline's flights on the Moscow-Delhi-Moscow route twice per week.
An Airbus A330 currently serves the airline's flights on the Moscow-Delhi-Moscow route twice per week.
According to the statement, Aeroflot will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft from Moscow to Goa every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering 268 seats in business class and 28 seats in economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the statement, Aeroflot will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft from Moscow to Goa every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering 268 seats in business class and 28 seats in economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also said that the new services will offer a 30-ton weekly cargo capacity from India to Russia and the CIS countries.
It also said that the new services will offer a 30-ton weekly cargo capacity from India to Russia and the CIS countries.
"Goa is a popular tourist destination among Russians. We are starting our three-times-a-week flights on the Moscow-Goa-Moscow route. It marks the expansion of our Indian services in response to customer demand," said Korolev Oleg K, head of cargo at Aeroflot.
"Goa is a popular tourist destination among Russians. We are starting our three-times-a-week flights on the Moscow-Goa-Moscow route. It marks the expansion of our Indian services in response to customer demand," said Korolev Oleg K, head of cargo at Aeroflot.
Another popular route between India and Russia is Goa-Moscow.According to Delmos Aviation, which oversees Aeroflot's cargo sales and bookings in India, these flights will boost the recovering tourist markets in both countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another popular route between India and Russia is Goa-Moscow.According to Delmos Aviation, which oversees Aeroflot's cargo sales and bookings in India, these flights will boost the recovering tourist markets in both countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The majority of people who visit Goa are from Russia.It stated that India is anticipating a significant number of Russian tourists during the upcoming tourist season.
The majority of people who visit Goa are from Russia.It stated that India is anticipating a significant number of Russian tourists during the upcoming tourist season.
It's a good start and will boost the tourism industry in the upcoming tourist season. Also, it will help streamline cargo movement, Naveen Rao, Director – Delmos Aviation said.
"(As) most of the airlines are still not flying to Russia due to various sanctions. It is affecting the cargo supply chain from the western region. Aeroflot flights from Goa will help bridge this gap. Weekly flights from Goa will further enhance and streamline the supply chain both for the pharmaceutical sector and other goods industries," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"(As) most of the airlines are still not flying to Russia due to various sanctions. It is affecting the cargo supply chain from the western region. Aeroflot flights from Goa will help bridge this gap. Weekly flights from Goa will further enhance and streamline the supply chain both for the pharmaceutical sector and other goods industries," he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Essential pharmaceutical supplies are primarily exported by India to Russia and the CIS nations.Rao claims that many pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of perishable goods base their operations in Western India.
Essential pharmaceutical supplies are primarily exported by India to Russia and the CIS nations.Rao claims that many pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of perishable goods base their operations in Western India.
"Besides with the extensive coverage in Russia and the CIS region, these flights will further aid in the expansion of our network in the region. They will facilitate supply chain movement. We see a definite surge in demand for air cargo logistical services in Russia and CIS nations," Rao said.
"Besides with the extensive coverage in Russia and the CIS region, these flights will further aid in the expansion of our network in the region. They will facilitate supply chain movement. We see a definite surge in demand for air cargo logistical services in Russia and CIS nations," Rao said.