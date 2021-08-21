The Afghan baby filmed being lifted over a wall at Kabul’s international airport has been reunited with his father, according to US Marines.

US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said the Marines took the baby to a hospital for a check-up.

"The parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill, and so the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that's at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child's father," Kirby said.

Yesterday, several pictures and videos of the toddler went viral on social media, as the baby was seen being handed up to a soldier, leaning down over razor wire to grab it by the arm.

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021

US forces have evacuated around 12,700 people from the country since Saturday, with up to 80,000 Americans and Afghan allies still wanting to leave.

President Joe Biden pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House, adding that the US had evacuated more than 13,000 people.

Yesterday, the US military in Afghanistan deployed three helicopters to rescue 169 Americans unable to reach the Kabul airport gates to leave the country.

The Pentagon says the US commander on the ground in the airport is in frequent contact with the local Taliban commander to make it easier for Americans and Afghans with US visas to reach the airport to leave.

