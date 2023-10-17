Thousands have been killed and entire villages flattened amid a series of earthquakes in Afghanistan's Herat province. The tremors have damaged most houses in the region and seriously injured more than 10,000 people. Rescue and relief operations remain underway in Herat with thousands heavily relying on charitable organisations for survival. Against this backdrop, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan took to social media on Tuesday to call for donations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The widespread destruction caused by Herat earthquake is unimaginable. Herat is hit by continuous earthquakes strikes in regular intervals including today and yesterday. Our team is on the ground assisting the victims, kindly donate/share if you can," the Gujarat Titan player urged.

He also shared the link for the fundraiser launched to support earthquake victims in Herat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is a joint effort from Afghans (friends) residing in Afghanistan and abroad led by the International Cricket Superstar Rashid Khan to help heal the wounds of our fellow countrymen at this difficult time and extend a helping hand to those in dire need," the funding page explains.

Working alongside Rashid Khan's Foundation the funds will be used to "provide shelter, food packages and medical supplies to those affected by the earthquake".

Herat and neighbouring areas have been hit by several quakes over the past few weeks – most recently on Sunday. The quake series began on October 7 with a 6.3 tremor and eight powerful aftershocks, which devastated rural villages northwest of Herat city. Officials from the Taliban-led ministry indicate that last week's quakes had claimed over 4,000 lives. Since then the area has seen repeated tremors that rendered countless others homeless and claimed additional victims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Survivors also faced dust storms that have whipped through Herat recently, damaging tents and their remaining possessions. Thousands of residents now find themselves living around the ruins of homes where entire families were wiped out in an instant.

ALSO READ: Another 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan city Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban government's return to power in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

