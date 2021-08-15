This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Sunday, govt negotiator says
1 min read.07:24 PM ISTJonathan Landay,Alexander Cornwell, Reuters
An Afghanistan government delegation, including senior official Abdullah Abdullah, will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said
WASHINGTON/DUBAI :
Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, confirmed to Reuters the delegation would meet with the Taliban in the Gulf state after the militant group earlier entered Kabul.