Afghan militias fill the vacuum as the regular army melts away

The successes of the militia groups in the past week have often been fleeting. On Tuesday, officials in Balkh, including Gen. Atta, claimed that the strategic district of Kaldar on the Uzbekistan and Tajikistan borders had been retaken by Afghan security forces and the militias. But on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid posted footage of the group’s fighters standing in front of the Kaldar district governor’s compound. “The district right now is in our control," one fighter said in the video.

