NEW DELHI: Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Friday said he had discussed the transition in Afghanistan including upcoming talks with the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

Speaking at a session of the sixth Raisina Dialogue organized by the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Indian foreign ministry Mohib said that the Afghan security personnel had already taken over combat roles from the US-led coalition troops in Afghanistan but wanted their support which had been promised.

The Afghan government, Mohib said, was putting together a team to work out details of the exit of US combat troops from Afghanistan at the end of a two decade long stay in the country.

In his comments, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that the peace process should be “Afghan-led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled." He said that the question that all parties in the peace process needed to address was what would be a “fair outcome" which is also the most “broadbased" one “which would create durable peace."

On his part, Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran, said that the US commitment to withdraw was a “positive" step adding that the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan had never been helpful. He also said that the Taliban was a reality of Afghanistan and had to be engaged with but on the basis of democracy. Zarif also urged the Taliban to start talks with Kabul as soon as possible and not hope for a power vacuum. That he said would be a “recipe for a new war in Afghanistan."

The comments from all three come days after US president Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw remaining US troops from the “forever war" in Afghanistan by 11 September, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the US which triggered the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. Afghanistan, then under Taliban rule, was sheltering Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden regarded as the mastermind of the 11 September 2001 attacks on the US. The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which US troops were to exit Afghanistan in May 2021. The Afghan government and the Taliban have started talks on a power sharing agreement but with levels of Taliban triggered violence spiraling the dialogue has come to naught. Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has refused to form an interim government with the Taliban as part of it without elections.

Currently, US troops in Afghanistan number some 2,500 according to an AP news report. NATO has some 7,000 troops in Afghanistan and coinciding with Biden’s announcement, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he would pull out the alliance’s soldiers too.

“I spoke to (Indian National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval this morning about our views and shared what should happen as we prepare for this dialogue (on the transition in Afghanistan with the US and NATO)," Mohib said prefacing his remarks with comments that warned of being in “uncharted territory" and that the “devil was in the details" – a measure of the complexity of the processes involved.

In his comments, Jaishankar said that to create durable peace in Afghanistan “it has to have the buy-in of everybody. It cannot be vicious or the most forceful set of people in that society. That’s not how durable peace and understanding are reached and maintained.. It has to have the support of all neighbours" including those who had palyed negative roles in the past. The reference was to Pakistan which has been as the backer of the Taliban.

On the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan, Jaishankar pointed out that a a recent UN report had referred to the presence of 8,000-9,000 “foreign fighters" in Afghanistan who were swelling the ranks of the Taliban and other groups fighting the Ashraf Ghani government.

In a separate statement, the Indian foreign ministry on Friday said India had “noted" the US decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and to end its military operations.

“We are closely following the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process. Afghan people have seen more than four decades of war and unrest and deserve long-lasting peace and development," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“We are deeply concerned about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan. India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," he said adding that India had participated in many of the dialogue processes aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan. “India remains engaged with the Afghan stakeholders and also our regional and international partners regarding next steps," he added.

