The comments from all three come days after US president Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw remaining US troops from the “forever war" in Afghanistan by 11 September, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the US which triggered the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. Afghanistan, then under Taliban rule, was sheltering Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden regarded as the mastermind of the 11 September 2001 attacks on the US. The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which US troops were to exit Afghanistan in May 2021. The Afghan government and the Taliban have started talks on a power sharing agreement but with levels of Taliban triggered violence spiraling the dialogue has come to naught. Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has refused to form an interim government with the Taliban as part of it without elections.