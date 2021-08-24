Afghan pop star blames Pakistan for empowering Taliban, says India 'true friend'

"I do blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos, seen evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our government touches the Taliban they see identification and it would see a Pakistani person, so it's very obvious that I blame them and hope that they back off and don't interfere in politics in Afghanistan anymore," said Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed in an exclusive interview with ANI from an undisclosed location.

