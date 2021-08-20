Joe Biden’s defense of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan was deeply unconvincing and the US President has also refused to recognize this misadventure as a failure.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Biden for rushing out the troops out of Afghanistan that led to the Taliban’s takeover.

Issuing a statement, Trump said, "First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!"

Starting to get the sense he didn’t absorb a ton about the realities of the presidency while doing the job pic.twitter.com/BXPE9cLSIM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2021

Biden is brushing off criticism of his administration's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal because he and his aides believe the political fallout at home will be limited, according to White House allies and administration officials.

"The public opinion is pretty damn clear that Americans wanted out of the ongoing war and don't want to get back in. It's true today and it's going to be true in six months," said one Biden ally. "It isn't about not caring or being empathetic about what's going on over there but worrying about what's happening in America."

Biden has faced criticism even from some fellow Democrats for his handling of the crisis.

In recent days, Biden has also assailed the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

The strategy has obvious risks, political experts say. "The concern is that it's going to undercut his credibility as commander in chief," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. "If the Taliban revert to what they've done in the past, and I assume that's going to be the case, it's going to be a lot of bad images coming out of that country."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.