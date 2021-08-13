NEW DELHI: With the rebel Taliban capturing at least a dozen provincial capitals in about a week and closing in on Kabul, the US and the UK announced overnight that they would be sending in soldiers to assist in evacuations of diplomatic personnel.

This came amid a hectic round of discussions among countries neighbouring Afghanistan who met in separate meetings in Doha this week to persuade Afghan government representatives and the Taliban to sit down for talks that would attempt to bring about peace in the war torn country.

A round of talks held in Doha on Thursday that was attended by representatives of Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States and the United Nations concluded with a statement that said foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force."

New Delhi which has been warily watching the advance of the Taliban – which is backed by Pakistan and reportedly supported by Pakistan army regulars and cadres of Pakistan-based terrorist groups like the Lashkar e Toiba – is worried about the impact of the Taliban’s brand of extremism on militancy in Kashmir. India has reached out to groups within the Taliban but the impact of the outreach isn’t clear.

Analysts say India’s outreach to the Taliban will be monitored very closely by Pakistan and given its tense ties with India, Islamabad is unlikely to allow any significant understanding between India and the Taliban.

According to news reports from Afghanistan, the Taliban have taken control of about two-thirds of the country. Taliban fighters have pressed offensives across Afghanistan that have overrun about a dozen provincial capitals with US intelligence predicting that Kabul could be captured in 90 days. The last of the US led international forces are set to leave Afghanistan by the end of this month.

Late Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin spoke to Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to outline plans for evacuation of diplomatic personnel as well as underline US commitment to Afghanistan.

The two stressed “that the United States remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan in the face of violence by the Taliban," a US State Department readout said.

“The Secretaries both emphasized that the United States remains committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Government of Afghanistan," it added.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price gave details of plans to pull out diplomatic personnel at a State Department briefing late Thursday.

The US expected “to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks. In order to facilitate this reduction, the Department of Defense will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport. Secretary Blinken, together with Secretary Austin, had an opportunity to speak with President Ghani to coordinate our planning earlier today," Price said.

“Let me be very clear about this: The embassy remains open and we plan to continue our diplomatic work in Afghanistan.…Additionally, we will continue our focus on counterterrorism," a State Department transcript of the briefing quoted Price as saying.

Meanwhile a news report in the Financial Times said the UK will deploy 600 troops for speeding up evacuations of some diplomatic personnel and Afghans who worked with British forces. It quoted Ben Wallace, UK defence secretary as saying that the British embassy, which was on the outskirts of Kabul’s green zone, would be moved to a safer location.

The Doha statement issued after Thursday’s meeting meanwhile said that participating countries had “agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated as a matter of great urgency."

They “urged both sides to take steps to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible."

Calling for “a stop to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities," the participants “reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force," the statement added.

