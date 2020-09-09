Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh unharmed in attack in Kabul: Official
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, first Vice President Amrullah Saleh (L) and second Vice President Sarwar Danish.

Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh unharmed in attack in Kabul: Official

1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Reuters

  • A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy in the morning today
  • Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far

KABUL: A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said, but he escaped the attack unharmed.

KABUL: A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said, but he escaped the attack unharmed.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Saleh's convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated