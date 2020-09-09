Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh unharmed in attack in Kabul: Official

KABUL: A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said, but he escaped the attack unharmed.

KABUL: A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, his spokesman said, but he escaped the attack unharmed.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Saleh's convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.