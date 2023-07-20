Afghan women take to streets to protest Taliban's ban on beauty parlours

Afghan women take to streets to protest Taliban's ban on beauty parlours3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Afghan women protest the Taliban's order to close down beauty parlours. The ban is the latest measure restricting women's participation in public life.
Security officials in Kabul on Wednesday used force to disperse a group of Afghan women who were protesting against the Taliban's order to close down beauty parlours.
"Afghans have the right to express views free from violence. De facto authorities must uphold this."
In late June the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice gave salons a month to close down, saying the grace period would allow them to use up stock.
It said it made the order because extravagant sums spent on makeovers caused hardship for poor families, and that some treatments at the salons were un-Islamic.
Too much make-up prevented women from proper ablutions for prayer, the ministry said, while eyelash extensions and hair weaving were also forbidden.
A copy of the order seen by AFP said it was "based on verbal instruction from the supreme leader" Hibatullah Akhundzada.
During the 20-year period when United States-led forces were present in Afghanistan, beauty parlours proliferated in Kabul and other cities. These establishments were viewed as safe spaces for women to gather and socialize, separate from men, and also offered significant economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
However, a report submitted to the UN's Human Rights Council last month by Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur for Afghanistan, highlighted the dire situation of women and girls in the country, stating that their plight was one of the most severe in the world.
"Grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid," Bennett said.
Last month, Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, who typically remains secluded and governs through decrees from Kandahar, asserted that Afghan women were being liberated from "traditional oppressions" through the implementation of Islamic governance. He claimed that this approach restored their status as "free and dignified human beings."
Earlier on July 7, Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesperson for the Taliban's Virtue and Vice Ministry, explained in a video clip the specific services offered by salons that were considered to contradict Islamic teachings. These services included eyebrow shaping, using other individuals' hair to enhance a woman's natural hair, and applying makeup.
The imposition of restrictions on Afghan girls and women by the Taliban has sparked reactions at both the national and international levels.
(With inputs from agencies)