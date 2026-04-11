Afghanistan: 11 civilians killed in shooting by armed men in Herat city

The casualty count from a targeted shooting in western Afghanistan climbed to 11 on Saturday, according to provincial authorities, following an assault on civilians at a recreation site in Herat.

Bullet impacts were clearly visible on the exterior of the Sayed Mohammad Agha Shia shrine, while a blood-soaked blanket remained at the scene as a grim reminder of the violence reported AFP.

This updated figure follows an initial report from the Afghanistan's Interior Ministry on Friday, which had placed the death toll at seven.

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"Eleven people have been recorded dead and eight others wounded from Friday's incident, with the condition of two of the wounded reported as critical," Herat's information office said in a statement.

The attack southwest of Herat city was carried out by "unidentified armed men riding motorcycles", ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.

As of now, no militant organization has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

The site is a popular destination where residents from across Herat traditionally congregate near the shrine to picnic beneath the trees.

One resident, Mohammad Mohsen Rezayi, lost four relatives in the attack; he said that he had been invited to join the group but ultimately declined. Rezayi attempted to reach his family after the gunfire began but was intercepted by security forces approximately 500 meters from the site.

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"They called us and said: 'Help us! We've all been shot'," the 67-year-old told AFP.

Local officials in Herat have since confirmed the arrest of one suspect. While the Taliban has pledged to ensure national security since taking control in 2021, the country continues to face sporadic, deadly attacks.

Kabul and Islamabad agree to find solution after weeks of fighting Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to avoid further escalation and to "explore a comprehensive solution" following weeks of cross-border hostilities that claimed hundreds of lives, the Chinese government announced Wednesday.

This breakthrough followed seven days of mediated peace talks held in the western Chinese city of Urumqi.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed that all parties have committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue under China's mediation framework.

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“The three parties agreed to explore a comprehensive solution to the issues in the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and clarified the core and priority issues that need to be addressed,” Mao said during the daily briefing in Beijing.

She said that they acknowledged that “terrorism is the core issue affecting the relationship.”

Both Kabul and Islamabad stated they would refrain from "actions that would escalate or complicate the situation."

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Wednesday that the delegations have concluded their meetings in Urumqi.

The agreement marks a significant step toward regional stability, as China continues to position itself as a central mediator in the complex border disputes between the two neighboring nations.

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