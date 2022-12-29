Afghanistan among most hungry countries in the world: Report

"In Afghanistan, we are finding that children are so hungry that they are unable to remember what they have learned at school. As a result of malnutrition, they are also more susceptible to life-threatening diseases such as cholera. We are also seeing a worrying increase in damaging coping mechanisms such as child marriage and child labor. Responding to this rising need is impossible without the full participation of women in the response, and we're extremely worried about these findings in the context of the current suspension of programs." Save the Children's acting country director in Afghanistan, Nora Hassanien said.

