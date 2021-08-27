The US forces have predicted more blasts in the coming days in Afghanistan's capital Kabul after two explosions killed scores of Afghans and 13 US troops on Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans at Kabul airport and near the 160-room Baron Hotel. Terrorist organisation ISIS-K has claimed the responsibility for the twin explosions.

Subsequently, US President Joe Biden vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks.

The attack was carried out as US forces raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan after President Joe Biden said the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001: to root out al Qaeda militants and prevent a repeat of the September 11 attacks on the US.

Biden vowed to go after the perpetrators of Thursday's bombing and said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during televised comments from the White House.

Last year, former US President Donald Trump and his administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the hardline Islamist group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a US agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021.

This year, incumbent President Biden announced to bring back all US troops from Afghanistan by August.

Since then, the Taliban has acquired forceful control in the region by killing hundreds of people.

As a result, countries have started evacuation operations to bring back their citizens safe from the war-torn region.

In the past 12 days, Western countries have evacuated nearly 100,000 people.

Biden promised that the US would compete for the evacuation of all Americans by August 31.

August 31 is the cut-off date set by both the US and the Taliban for America's pullout from the war-torn country.

However, yesterday's blast by Islamic State is a challenge for the Taliban, who have promised Afghans they will bring peace to the country they swiftly conquered. A Taliban spokesman described the attack as the work of "evil circles" who would be suppressed once foreign troops leave.

Western countries fear that the Taliban, who once sheltered Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda, will allow Afghanistan to turn again into a haven for militants. The Taliban say they will not let the country be used by terrorists.

The Sunni extremists of IS, with links to the group's more well-known affiliate in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of brutal attacks, mainly targeting Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority, including a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul in which they killed women and infants.

The Taliban have fought against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have wrested back control nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion. The Americans went in following the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaida orchestrated while being sheltered by the group.

