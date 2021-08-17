Afghanistan crisis LIVE: In an address to the nation, US President Joe Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country.

The militant group Taliban on Sunday entered Kabul and took full control of Afghanistan, two decades after they were ousted by the US military. Taliban declared that the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

At the White House, Biden on Monday called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching" and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The U.S. rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: These are the latest updates

-After negotiations for over 24 hours, India has managed to evacuate the second batch of diplomats, officials and journalists from Kabul using an Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft. The IAF aircraft flew from Hamid Karzai Airport around 8am Kabul time with the help of US forces manning the ATC. Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon is on the flight along with 120 other diplomats and officials.

-Amid the efforts to coordinate the evacuation of Indian citizens from Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in detail last evening.

-Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

-Pakistan has emphasised the importance of an "inclusive" political settlement in Afghanistan as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the chaotic and rapidly changing situation in the war-ravaged country.

-Afghanistan’s central bank governor departed the country as Taliban fighters took control of the capital, with the rising political turmoil pushing the nation’s currency to a record low.

-Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, offering an indirect warning to powerful neighbour China not to be "deluded" into thinking it could take the island.

