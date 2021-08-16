Militant group Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday, preparing to take full control of Afghanistan two decades after they were removed by the US military. The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan." Over the past 20 years, the US has poured trillions of dollars into Afghanistan to oust the Taliban, an effort that was clearly unsuccessful.

President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flood Kabul airport.

Afghanistan crisis LIVE: These are the latest updates

-U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians, reports re

-The United States has said that it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan.

-The national carrier Air India flight has been rescheduled for Kabul from morning flight to afternoon while two aircraft with flight crews are on standby for evacuation. "Air India flight has been rescheduled for Kabul from 8:30 am to 12:30 due to prevailing situation in Kabul," an Air India official told ANI.

-Dozens of nations from around the world are calling on all involved in events in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

-More than 60 nations released a joint statement Sunday night citing what they call “the deteriorating security situation" in Afghanistan.

-Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website .

-Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace.

-European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as NATO said it would keep the airport open.

-In Afghan provinces, burqa shops are reopening and the thick, blue garments that cover a woman’s body from head to toe — the repressive symbol of the Taliban’s previous rule — are becoming an expensive, must-have item.

