Militant group Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday, preparing to take full control of Afghanistan two decades after they were removed by the US military. The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan." Over the past 20 years, the US has poured trillions of dollars into Afghanistan to oust the Taliban, an effort that was clearly unsuccessful.