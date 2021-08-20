1 min read.Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 07:07 AM ISTLivemint
The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.
US Embassy officials in Kabul had warned top officials in Washington of the Afghanistan government's collapse in July, a media report said on Thursday.
In July, nearly two dozen US officials in the Kabul embassy had warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Amerian officials of the Afghanistan government's fall soon after the completion of US troops withdrawal, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul
The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul.
