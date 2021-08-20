The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

Here are the live updates:

- A total of 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14 and over 5,200 US troops are in Kabul, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Cumulatively, the number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000.

-UK Foreign Secy, Chinese FM discuss Afghanistan situation over phone

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today. We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis," Raab tweeted.

- US Embassy officials in Kabul warned of Taliban takeover in July

US Embassy officials in Kabul had warned top officials in Washington of the Afghanistan government's collapse in July, a media report said on Thursday.

In July, nearly two dozen US officials in the Kabul embassy had warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Amerian officials of the Afghanistan government's fall soon after the completion of US troops withdrawal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul

The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul.

