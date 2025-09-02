Afghanistan earthquake: 800 killed, countless buried, homes shattered, hopes fading | Top updates

As many as 800 people died and over 2,500 were injured in eastern Afghanistan after a massive earthquake of 6.3 magnitude rattled the country and neighbouring Pakistan out of their sleep in the early hours of Monday. Rescuers continue digging through the rubble to save those buried beneath shattered homes, but with each passing hour, hopes of finding survivors are fading.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan just before midnight Sunday, with the worst of the destruction in Kunar province, which borders Pakistan. Around 800 are dead in just Kunar province. Hundreds are recovering in nearby hospitals.

What do we know about Afghanistan earthquake? The Afghanistan earthquake epicentre was about 27 kilometres from Jalalabad. The USGS said the earthquake struck a shallow eight kilometres below the Earth's surface.

Around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in Kunar alone, which was near the epicentre of the Afghanistan earthquake, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The worst hit in Kunar province are Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara.

Whole villages built of fragile mud and stone have crumbled

Whole villages built of fragile mud and stone have crumbled, while landslides have blocked vital routes. Communication breakdowns have further crippled the rescue and relief efforts.

At least 12 people were killed and 255 injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, and 58 people were injured in Laghman province.

How India, UK, others have come forward to help As the disaster struck Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed condolences over the death of civilians in the tragedy.

To help Afghanistan in their time of need, India dispatched tents and food material to the country, Jaishankar said. He added that more assistance will be sent to Afghanistan in the coming days.

"Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar," he said.

WHO Afghanistan, the health agency of the United Nations, has deployed its teams in Afghanistan.

Britain set out emergency funding support for those affected by the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan.

Britain's 1-million-pound assistance will be split between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Red Cross (IFRC) to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to Afghans.

“The UK remains committed to the people of Afghanistan, and this emergency funding will help our partners to deliver critical healthcare and emergency supplies to the most hard-hit,” British foreign minister David Lammy said.