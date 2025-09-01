Afghanistan earthquake: Over 800 killed, PM Modi says India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid. 

Afghanistan earthquake: On Monday, 1 September 2025, the earthquake which struck the eastern Afghanistan region has already claimed the lives of more than 800 people in the region, while injuring more than 2,500, reported the news agency AP, citing a Taliban government spokesman.

Key points of the incident 1. Epicentre: The earthquake on Monday struck the Kunar province of eastern Afghanistan heavily impacting the Chawkay, Nurgal, Shigal, and Manogai districts, according to the official data.

Severe damages were also reported in the Nangarhar, Laghman, and Nuristan provinces of the country.

2. Casualties: The initial estimates cited in the government data release show that the earthquake's death toll crossed 800 in the Kunar province itself, while injuring more than 2,000 people in the region.

Nine deaths and 67 injuries were reported in Afghanistan's Nangarhar region, while other areas like Laghman had 44 injuries and Nuristan had two injuries. The government also said that the numbers are changing on an hourly basis, as the search and rescue operations continue.

Modi extends aid to Afghanistan In a social media post, Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives in the Afghanistan earthquake and extended India's support to the nation.

Modi announced that India is prepared to provide ‘all possible humanitarian aid and relief’ to the people who were affected due to the earthquake on Monday.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on X.