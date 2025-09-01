Massive earthquake in Afghanistan kills 500, injures over 1000; toll likely to go up

At least 500 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the country's state-run broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) reported. Taliban-led health authorities in Kabul, however, said they were still confirming the official toll figure as they worked to reach remote areas.

Meanwhile, three villages were razed in the province of Kunar. Nurgal, Chawkay and Watapur were the districts of Kunar worst hit by the quake, Bakhtar reported.

Rescue teams rushed to search for survivors along the border of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, where homes of mud and stone were levelled by the midnight quake that hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

"So far, no foreign governments have reached out to provide support for rescue or relief work," a foreign office spokesperson told Reuters.

Zabihullah Mujahed, spokesman of Taliban government in Afghanistan, said in on X that the quake caused loss of life and property damage in the eastern provinces, and rescue efforts are underway.

Earthquake Today: Quake of magnitude 6.0 rattle Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck about 27 kilometers (17 miles) east north east of Jalalabad in Afghanistan around midnight, the US Geological Survey reported. Tremors were also felt in Kabul and neighbouring Pakistan's capital Islamabad, around 370 kilometres (230 miles) away, for several seconds, AFP report said.

Following the intial earthquake, three or four aftershocks struck within a 30 minute period in the region, with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of eight kilometres, was 27 kilometres from the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, according to the US Geological Survey.

Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deep tremors.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.