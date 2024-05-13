Afghanistan news: Deadly flash floods devastate northern province, over 300 lives lost, including 51 children| 10 points
Afghanistan news: Flash floods in northern Afghanistan devastate communities, leaving hundreds dead and missing as UN agencies and aid organizations rush to assist those affected.
Flash floods in northern Afghanistan sweep away livelihoods, leaving hundreds dead and missing. The United Nations Food Agency has estimated unusually intense seasonal rainfall in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of over 300 individuals.