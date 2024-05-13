Flash floods in northern Afghanistan sweep away livelihoods, leaving hundreds dead and missing. The United Nations Food Agency has estimated unusually intense seasonal rainfall in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of over 300 individuals.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The destruction of thousands of residences, predominantly in the northern province of Baghlan, which suffered the greatest impact from the heavy downpours on Friday. In a post on X, UNICEF South Asia, said, “The heavy rains and subsequent floods have disrupted lives and pose a significant risk to children in the affected provinces. As always, UNICEF stands with the children and people of Afghanistan during this difficult time," said Tajudeen Oyewale.

3. UNICEF has reported that among the at least 240 deceased individuals, 51 are children. Several international aid organizations, including UNICEF, are dispatching relief teams and providing essential supplies such as medicines, blankets, and other necessities.

4. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed the delivery of 7 tons of medicines and emergency kits to the affected areas.

View Full Image People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan Saturday, May 11, 2024. Flash floods from seasonal rains in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan killed dozens of people on Friday, a Taliban official said. AP/PTI (AP)

5. In the aftermath of the flash floods, individuals who have lost family members are urging the interim government and local and international organizations to tackle the obstacles and assist those who remain trapped. Hundreds of thousands of people have been left isolated without access to essential services, as reported by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which is coordinating its emergency efforts to address the flooding impacting seven provinces.

6. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, urged urgent assistance for flood victims in Afghanistan on May 11. Bennett described the recent floods across the country, notably in Baghlan where numerous casualties occurred, as a clear indication of Afghanistan's susceptibility to climate-related emergencies.

7. In a post on X, Richard Bennett stated, “Recent floods in Afghanistan including Baghlan which claimed many lives, are a stark reminder of Afghanistan's vulnerability to the climate crisis & both immediate aid and long term planning by the Taliban & international actors are needed. Condolences to the families of victims."

8. “Lives and livelihoods have been washed away," said Arshad Malik, country director for Save the Children. “The flash floods tore through villages, sweeping away homes and killing livestock. Children have lost everything. Families who are still reeling from the economic impacts of three years of drought urgently need assistance."

9. Aid group Save the Children said about 600,000 people, half of them children, live in the five districts in Baghlan that have been severely impacted by the floods. The group said it sent a “clinic on wheels" with mobile health and child protection teams to support children and their families, AP reported.

10. At least 70 people died in April from heavy rains and flash floods in the country, which also destroyed About 2,000 homes, three mosques and four schools.

