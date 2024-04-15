Nearly 60 people have lost thier lives in Pakistan and Afghanistan over last three days due to extreme rainfall, flash floods and lightening

Over a dozens of people lost their lives due to flash floods, severe rainfall, and thunderstorm in Pakistan and Afghanistan in past three days. The two nations are facing the brunt of extreme weather conditions, which are mainly seen as the result of ‘climate change’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy flooding due to seasonal rains killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday. Whereas lightening and heavy downpour killed at least 36 people, mostly farmers, across Pakistan in past few days, reported AP citing officials on Monday.

(Moree to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

