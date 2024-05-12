Afghanistan news: Devastating floods kill 315, aid agencies warn of widening havoc
Nearly 315 people were killed and more than 1,600 others injured in devastating flash floods that ripped through multiple provinces in Afghanistan on Friday, with authorities declaring a state of emergency. Described the devastating floods as a “major humanitarian emergency", aid agencies have warned of widening havoc, news agency Reuters reported.