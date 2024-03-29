Afghanistan news: Taliban to recommence stoning for women accused of adultery, says report
In the announcement, the Taliban's Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada said that the international community had been advocating for women's rights which were against the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia.
The women in Afghanistan will be stoned to death for adultery, The Telegraph reported the Taliban's latest announcement made in a voice message on state TV last Saturday.
