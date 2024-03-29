The women in Afghanistan will be stoned to death for adultery, The Telegraph reported the Taliban's latest announcement made in a voice message on state TV last Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Taliban's Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada made the announcement.

In the announcement, Akhundzada said that the international community had been advocating for women's rights which were against the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You say it's a violation of women's rights when we stone them to death. But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public," The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

"The Taliban's work did not end with the takeover of Kabul, it has only just begun," Akhundzada added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ever since Taliban returned to power in 2021, women in Afghanistan have faced numerous challenges, including girls and women having no access to education, employment and public spaces.

The Taliban authorities banned girls from attending secondary school a month after returning to power. Following this, they closed university doors to them in December 2022 and after this, they restricted their participation in the workforce.

According to a United Nations report, the conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are the 'worst globally' and the Taliban government's policies may amount to a 'gender apartheid'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report by AFP, while quoting a young student, reported that the only way for several families is getting their daughters married – 'regardless of their consent'.

"Depression is widespread. The rate of suicide for girls has gone up a lot in the last two years. It is tragic," AFP quoted the girl as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With news agency.

