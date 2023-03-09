Which country is most repressive for women in world? UN mission reveals2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, UN Special Representative and head of the UN's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, strongly condemned recent Taliban decrees that have further eroded the rights of Afghan women.
Afghanistan has become the most repressive country for women and girls since the Taliban took control of it, the United Nations said on Wednesday. The UN mission released a statement on International Women's Day, according to which, Afghan women are even deprived of their basic rights.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×