Afghanistan: Over 100 female police officers rehired in Badakhshan

Over 100 women police officers have been rehired in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, as a ray of hope for women amid the grave challenges of human rights violations in the Taliban-led country.
Over a hundred women have been rehired as police officers in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province after a gap of a year. The move has come as a ray of hope for the people who are being pushed to extreme poverty and hunger in the Taliban-led country.
"More than one hundred female police officers have been rehired and the majority of these female police officers had previously served in the previous administration," said officials of the Badakhshan Police Command. About 20 to 25 of them are officers and lieutenants, while 70 to 80 are female soldiers, a Tolo News report said
These female police officers will be assigned tasks such as conducting house-to-house inspections and searching women. Gol Jan, another policewoman of Badakhshan province, informed that their job is to search for women criminals in houses, arrest them and hand them over to the criminal department.
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, women in the country have been living in deplorable conditions. To clean the slate of its past actions for getting international aid, the Taliban continued to claim that girls will be provided with basic facilities like education and healthcare in the country. But contrary to their claims, several girls' schools were closed. Moreover, girls studying in higher classes than sixth grade were completely restricted from attending schools on 23 March and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month.
Female police officers ask for return of more women to work
Amid severe human rights violations in the country, the rehiring has come as a ray of hope. Following this, some female police forces have asked the Islamic Emirate to allow more women to work in government institutions.
"We ask the Islamic Emirate to let all the women return to their jobs," said Mashoqa, a police officer.
There has been a whopping fall in the participation of women in every professional field in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Around 80 per cent of female media professionals lost their jobs, and almost 18 million women in the country are struggling for health, education, and social rights. The same goes for women employed in security agencies. Many of them lost their jobs after the Islamic Emirate was re-established.
As tens of thousands of women lost their job after the Taliban came into power, many of them were deprived of basic healthcare facilities due to a shortage of female healthcare workers. As 90% of the country's health clinics were funded by international donors, the deplorable situation of women due to restrictions made them fearful of misuse of their donations in Afghanistan.
Last month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report which highlighted the human rights situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. It also threw light on issues like the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms, and the situation in places of detention.
