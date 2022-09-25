Afghanistan: Over 100 female police officers rehired in Badakhshan

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, women in the country have been living in deplorable conditions. To clean the slate of its past actions for getting international aid, the Taliban continued to claim that girls will be provided with basic facilities like education and healthcare in the country. But contrary to their claims, several girls' schools were closed. Moreover, girls studying in higher classes than sixth grade were completely restricted from attending schools on 23 March and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month.