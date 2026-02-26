Afghanistan Pakistan Conflict LIVE: Taliban retaliate with strikes on Pakistan

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border LIVE: Afghan military authorities announced on Thursday that they had launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan following recent Pakistani airstrikes near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, AP reported.
A statement from the media office of Afghanistan’s eastern military corps said that “heavy clashes” began Thursday night “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces” in eastern Afghanistan.
"In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line," Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X Thursday night, AP reported.
The Torkham checkpoint in Khyber District and the Friendship Gate in Chaman have been shut indefinitely to both commercial and pedestrian movement. Traders say hundreds of trucks are stuck at the crossings, putting millions of perishable goods at risk.
The two countries' 2,611-kilometre-long border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognised.
"So far, there are no casualties on the Afghan side," said Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, AFP reported.
Get all the Afghanistan-Pakistan Border LIVE Updates here on Mint.
Earlier this week, the Taliban warned it would deliver an “appropriate and measured response” to the airstrikes Pakistan carried out over the weekend. Islamabad stated the strikes targeted camps of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) militants in eastern Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday rejected India's remarks condemning airstrikes by the Pakistani military in Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties, PTI reported.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures", and reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. (PTI)
Pakistan's security forces responded to "unprovoked fire" by Afghan Taliban forces at multiple points along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border on Thursday, Pakistan's information ministry said, as reported by Reuters.
The ministry wrote on X that Taliban forces opened fire across several sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that Pakistani troops delivered an "immediate and effective response", inflicting heavy casualties and destroying multiple posts and equipment. (Reuters)
Pakistan said on Thursday it had taken "immediate" action against Afghanistan after its neighbour launched "unprovoked" strikes that Kabul claimed had killed and captured multiple soldiers, AFP reported.
Afghan military authorities said Thursday they had begun carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's border area days ago, AP reported.