Afghanistan Pakistan Conflict LIVE: Taliban retaliate with strikes on Pakistan

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border LIVE: Afghan military authorities announced on Thursday that they had launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan following recent Pakistani airstrikes near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, AP reported.

What did Afghanistan say?

A statement from the media office of Afghanistan’s eastern military corps said that “heavy clashes” began Thursday night “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces” in eastern Afghanistan.

"In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line," Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X Thursday night, AP reported.

Torkham and Chaman Border closures

The Torkham checkpoint in Khyber District and the Friendship Gate in Chaman have been shut indefinitely to both commercial and pedestrian movement. Traders say hundreds of trucks are stuck at the crossings, putting millions of perishable goods at risk.

The two countries' 2,611-kilometre-long border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognised.

"So far, there are no casualties on the Afghan side," said Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, AFP reported.

Get all the Afghanistan-Pakistan Border LIVE Updates here on Mint.