Afghanistan permanently closes Indian embassy in Delhi, cites ‘policy shift’

The Afghanistan embassy announced its permanent closure in New Delhi on Friday.

As per an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, "Effective from November 23, 2023 owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally." The embassy said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding “that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests". Also Read: Taliban-ruled Afghanistan ranks second worldwide in internally displaced population

"To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it added.

Despite "limitations in resources and power", the Afghan embassy said it has worked “tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul".

In the last twenty-seven months, the Afghan community in India has experienced a notable decrease, according to the embassy's statement. Afghan refugees, students, and traders have been departing the country, resulting in nearly a 50% reduction in numbers since August 2021. The statement further highlighted that there has been minimal issuance of new visas during this period.

"We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India," it added.

"Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritizing the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government," the Afghan embassy stated further in its statement.

It added that the Afghan embassy “exerted diplomatic pressure in its power on those who defy the will of the Afghan people by failing to form an inclusive government and denying millions of girls the right to attend school".

Currently, there are no representatives from the Afghan Republic in India, as conveyed by the embassy. Diplomats who were stationed in the national capital have successfully relocated to third countries.

The embassy further clarified that the only individuals present in India are diplomats associated with the Taliban, actively participating in their routine online meetings.

"The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government. It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats. The responsibility of diplomats appointed by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has officially come to an end. The unfortunate end of the Republic mission marks the conclusion of the Afghan Republic in India," it added.

"We have considered the historic events and current circumstances carefully in arriving at this conclusion. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their support and assistance to Afghanistan over the past 22 years. We reiterate our commitment to serving the people of Afghanistan and will continue to explore avenues to support our nation in these challenging times," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay in a post on X wrote that India has been a steadfast strategic partner of the erstwhile Afghan Republic since 2001, adding, “and we acknowledge the limitations & concerns that govern the realm of realpolitik and the balancing act required at a difficult time in a geo-politically sensitive region."